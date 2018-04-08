The Latest: ICC says Israel, Hamas acts may be war crimes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Israel and the Palestinian territories (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court has raised concerns that Israel and Hamas may have committed war crimes during a current round of violence in Gaza.

In a statement Sunday, Fatou Bensouda's office expressed "grave concern" over the shootings of Palestinians by Israeli troops during mass protests along Gaza's border with Israel.

It said "violence against civilians — in a situation such as one prevailing in Gaza" may constitute war crimes. But in an apparent reference to Gaza's Hamas rulers, she also said "the use of civilian presence for the purpose of shielding military activities" could also be a war crime.

Palestinian health officials say at least 31 people have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says the protests are a smoke screen for attacks on its troops.

___

2:50 p.m.

Israeli police say a Palestinian who tried to stab an Israeli in the West Bank has been shot.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the Palestinian was armed with a long screwdriver and was trying to stab the Israeli near the settlement of Mishor Adumim when another Israeli civilian drew a gun and shot the would-be attacker. The wounded Palestinian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

There has been a spike in violence since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as their future capital and view Trump's decision as siding with Israel. Stabbings and car-ramming have been widely used by Palestinian assailants.

At least nine Palestinians were shot dead in weekend protests along the Gaza border.