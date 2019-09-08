The Latest: Iran nuclear chief says EU failing to honor deal

FILE - In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran. Iran announced Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, it had begun using advanced centrifuges in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (IRIB via AP, File) less FILE - In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Iran nuclear chief says EU failing to honor deal 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The head of Iran's nuclear program says the European Union has failed to honor its commitments under Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 accord over a year ago.

The Sunday remarks by Ali Akbar Salehi came after a meeting with the visiting acting chief of the U.N. atomic watchdog Cornel Feruta in Tehran.

Salehi said the EU "was supposed to fill the vacuum" in enforcing the deal, but "unfortunately they could not."

The visit by Feruta came a day after Iran announced it would begin using advanced centrifuges prohibited by the deal.

Iran is trying to pressure Europe to deliver on its promise of economic relief, despite U.S. sanctions.

Feruta will also meet with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister.

___

11:00 a.m.

The acting director-general of the United Nations nuclear watchdog is in Tehran for meetings after Iran announced it would begin using advanced centrifuges prohibited by its 2015 atomic deal with world powers.

Iranian state television aired Sunday video of Cornel Feruta in the capital, Tehran.

Feruta is to meet Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister, and Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Iran on Saturday announced it would begin using two types of advanced centrifuges.

Iran already has crept past limits the deal imposed on nuclear enrichment and its uranium stockpile. It is trying to pressure Europe to offer a way to sell crude oil abroad despite U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal over a year ago, raising tensions.