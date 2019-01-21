The Latest: Israeli PM says Iranian sites in Syria 'pounded'

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Israeli airstrikes in Syria (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Israel's prime minister says the country's military "pounded" Iranian targets in Syria in response to a missile launch against Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel won't "allow such acts of aggression to go unanswered." He spoke at a dedicating ceremony for a new Israel airport.

Netanyahu vowed that "whoever tries to harm us, we will harm them. Whoever threatens to destroy us, will bear the full responsibility."

It was Netanyahu's first acknowledgement of Israel's most severe strike in Syria in nearly a year. The Israeli military says the Iranian targets that its jets struck in Syria included munition storage facilities, an intelligence site and a military training camp.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 11 were killed in the strikes.

11:55 a.m.

The chief of Iranian Air Force says his forces are "impatient and ready" to fight against Israel in order to destroy the Jewish state, remarks that came just hours after Israeli jets struck a series of Iranian military targets in Syria.

A news website affiliated with Iran's state television, YJC.ir, quoted Gen. Aziz Nassirzadeh as saying that the Air Force's "young generation are impatient and ready for a fight against the Zionist regime to wipe it off the Earth."

Nassirzadeh spoke during a visit to the Air Force's academy after pre-dawn Israeli strikes on Monday.

Israel said the targets included munition storage facilities, an intelligence site and a military training camp and were in response to a rocket that Iranian forces fired toward Israel on Sunday.

Iranian officials repeatedly vow to annihilate Israel.

10:30 a.m.

The Israeli military says the Iranian targets that its jets struck in Syria include munition storage facilities, an intelligence site and a military training camp.

The unusual announcement appears to mark an end to Israel's years-long policy on ambiguity regarding activities in neighboring Syria. The military says the strikes come in response to a surface-to-surface rocket that Iranian forces fired toward Israel.

Israel recently acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes in Syria in recent years. It previously refrained from commenting for fear of triggering a reaction and being drawn into the deadly fighting in neighboring Syria's civil war.

Even so, Monday's announcement went a step further reporting the strike in real time and detailing the targets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 11 were killed in the strikes.