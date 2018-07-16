The Latest: Migrants say 4 drowned before latest sea rescue

























Photo: Francesco Ruta, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 A paramedic holds a child disembarked from an Italian Coast Guard ship in the port of Pozzallo, Southern Italy, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Another day's worth of food and beverages was sent Sunday to a pair of military ships off Sicily as Italy waited for more European nations to pledge to take a share of the hundreds of migrants on board before allowing the asylum-seekers to step off onto Italian soil. (Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) less A paramedic holds a child disembarked from an Italian Coast Guard ship in the port of Pozzallo, Southern Italy, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Another day's worth of food and beverages was sent Sunday to a pair of ... more Photo: Francesco Ruta, AP Image 2 of 7 Migrants wait to disembark from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in rather than have Italy process their asylum claims alone.(Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) less Migrants wait to disembark from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a ... more Photo: Francesco Ruta, AP Image 3 of 7 Police check a migrant disembarked from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in rather than have Italy process their asylum claims alone.(Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) less Police check a migrant disembarked from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in ... more Photo: Francesco Ruta, AP Image 4 of 7 Migrants desembark from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in rather than have Italy process their asylum claims alone.(Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) less Migrants desembark from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port ... more Photo: Francesco Ruta, AP Image 5 of 7 Migrants wait to disembark from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in rather than have Italy process their asylum claims alone.(Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) less Migrants wait to disembark from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a ... more Photo: Francesco Ruta, AP Image 6 of 7 A woman is carried away on a stretcher after disembarking from an Italian Coast Guard ship in the port of Pozzallo, Southern Italy, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Another day's worth of food and beverages was sent Sunday to a pair of military ships off Sicily as Italy waited for more European nations to pledge to take a share of the hundreds of migrants on board before allowing the asylum-seekers to step off onto Italian soil. (Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) less A woman is carried away on a stretcher after disembarking from an Italian Coast Guard ship in the port of Pozzallo, Southern Italy, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Another day's worth of food and beverages was sent ... more Photo: Francesco Ruta, AP Image 7 of 7 Children disembark from an Italian Coast Guard ship in the port of Pozzallo, Southern Italy, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Another day's worth of food and beverages was sent Sunday to a pair of military ships off Sicily as Italy waited for more European nations to pledge to take a share of the hundreds of migrants on board before allowing the asylum-seekers to step off onto Italian soil. (Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) less Children disembark from an Italian Coast Guard ship in the port of Pozzallo, Southern Italy, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Another day's worth of food and beverages was sent Sunday to a pair of military ships off ... more Photo: Francesco Ruta, AP The Latest: Migrants say 4 drowned before latest sea rescue 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

POZZALLO, Sicily (AP) — The Latest on Europe's response to mass migration (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Migrants who landed in Sicily after days at sea are reporting that four Somalis died during their Mediterranean odyssey.

The International Organization for Migration's Italy spokesman, Flavio Di Giocomo, tweeted the news Monday while the migrants were being identified, processed and interviewed in the Sicilian port town of Pozzallo.

Di Giocomo says the migrants reported that four Somalis drowned Friday when they and 30 other migrants jumped into the sea to reach an unidentified rescue ship.

It's not clear what became of the 30 survivors. Hundreds of other migrants stayed aboard the fishing vessel attempting to take from Libya to Europe and were transferred onto military ships Saturday.

Italy initially refused to let the two military ships dock in one of its ports. The ships were allowed into Pozzallo after a half-dozen European Union countries agreed to take 50 passengers each.

___

10:30 a.m.

Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in rather than have Italy process their asylum claims alone.

Italy's hard-line, anti-migrant government had kept the two military ships from docking at Pozzallo until other countries had stepped up. Early Monday, the ships came into port and disembarked their passengers, who were seen being screened at dawn.

Many women and children had already come ashore.

On Sunday, Germany, Spain and Portugal each agreed to respectively accept 50 of the migrants, following similar offers by France and Malta.

But not everyone agreed. The Czech Republic rebuffed the appeal and called the distribution plan a "road to hell."