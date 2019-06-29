The Latest: Possible Trump, Kim DMZ meeting 'a 'good thing'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local):

11:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN') of South Korea agree that Trump's possible meeting on Sunday at the Demilitarized Zone with North Korea's Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) would be a "good thing."

That's according to a South Korean presidential official, Yoon Do-han, who spoke to reporters in Seoul after the two presidents had dinner.

Yoon says Moon talked about Kim's commitment to denuclearization, while Trump expressed his "amicable" views on Kim.

Yoon says a Trump-Kim meeting, if it comes off, would help pave the way for the resumption of nuclear diplomacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, pose for a photo during a visit to the tea house on the grounds of the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Trump is making a quick trip to Seoul after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

8:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is being welcomed to South Korea by its president — and one of its biggest K-pop boy bands.

Trump's met with President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN') at the Blue House, where the South Korean leader has his offices and home.

Trump also met EXO, a star pop group whose members gave the president a book. They also chatted with Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The president isn't saying whether he'll meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) on Sunday at the heavily fortified South Korean-North Korean border known as the DMZ.

Trump is just saying "it will be very interesting" but he's not giving other details about the surprise trip, which he announced earlier in the day on Twitter.

7:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump has landed in South Korea, and a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) may be on his agenda.

Trump flew from Osaka, Japan, where he attended a global summit and held numerous meetings with world leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin (POO'-tihn) and China's Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng).

Trump has said he'll visit the heavily-fortified Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea, and he's invited Kim to join him "just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

2:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump has invited North Korea's Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a possible visit by Trump to the Demilitarized Zone with South Korea.

Trump made the offer before he left Japan, where he attended a summit of world leaders, and arrived in South Korea.

He tweeted that while he is in South Korea, "if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

North Korea responded by calling the offer a "very interesting suggestion.

Trump's summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.