The Latest: Britain's Prince Charles, Israeli president meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, arrives to Tel Aviv airport Thursday, Jan. 23, 2019. ahead of the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp less Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, arrives to Tel Aviv airport Thursday, Jan. 23, 2019. ahead of the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz ... more Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close The Latest: Britain's Prince Charles, Israeli president meet 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — The latest on the gathering in Jerusalem of dozens of world leaders for the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Israel’s president is meeting with Britain's Prince Charles ahead of a gathering in Jerusalem marking 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Charles is among dozens of presidents, heads of state and dignitaries who have descended upon the city to attend the largest-ever gathering focused on commemorating the Holocaust and combating modern-day anti-Semitism.

President Reuven Rivlin thanked Charles for attending Thursday's gathering.

The three-hour-long event at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial looks to project a united front in commemorating the genocide of European Jewry amid a global spike in anti-Jewish violence in the continent and around the world.

___

10:35 a.m.

Israel’s prime minister is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a gathering in Jerusalem marking 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Ahead of their meeting on Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu praised the ties between Israel and Russia, which have grown closer since Russia began its involvement in the war in neighboring Syria.

During Putin’s visit, Netanyahu will dedicate a monument honoring the the nearly 900-day Nazi siege of Leningrad. The city, now known as St. Petersburg, is Putin’s hometown.

Putin also plans to meet with the mother of an Israeli tourist who was jailed in Russia for carrying a few grams of hashish. Her mother told reporters earlier Thursday she was optimistic that her daughter, Naama, would be pardoned.