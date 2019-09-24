The Latest: Verhofstadt hails UK parliamentary democracy

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the legal challenge to British Prime Minister (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

The EU parliament's chief Brexit official says he is relieved that at least one key pillar of British life has survived: Parliamentary democracy.

"The rule of law in the U.K. is alive & kicking," MEP Guy Verhofstadt tweeted.

And he derided all those Brexit supporters who never resist any opportunity to call the EU "undemocratic." ''I never want to hear Boris Johnson or any other Brexiteer say again that the European Union is undemocratic," he said.

12 p.m.

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice says the Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson illegally when he suspended Parliament means Britain will have to ask the European Union to push back the Brexit deadline again.

Tice, a lawmaker in the European Parliament, told the BBC that Britain's Parliament will likely be recalled Wednesday as a result of the unanimous Supreme Court decision and Johnson may be forced to resign.

Tice says, "What is absolutely clear is that the public needs to understand we're not leaving the European Union on Oct. 31, there will have to be a request to the European Union for an extension."

11:45 a.m.

Opposition Labour Party lawmaker Hilary Benn, who introduced legislation compelling Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop a no-deal Brexit and extend its deadline, says he looks forward to returning to Parliament after the historic Supreme Court ruling.

Speaking Tuesday after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Johnson illegally suspended Parliament in the frenetic countdown to Britain's Oct. 31 deadline to leave the European Union, Benn said Johnson " acted unlawfully in proroguing Parliament because he didn't want us holding him to account."

Benn added: "I look forward to the House of Commons returning as soon as possible."

11:40 a.m.

Transparency campaigner Gina Miller has called the Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson illegally suspended Parliament "a win for Parliamentary sovereignty, the separation of powers and independence of our British courts."

Miller, who is one of the people who brought the case against the government, says the U.K.'s highest court unanimously ruled that Johnson advised the queen to shut down Parliament "to silence our democratically elected MPs at one of the most critical times in our country's modern history."

Miller says that as a result of Tuesday's decision, "Parliament is open - it was never prorogued. I urge MPs to get back to work immediately."

11:15 a.m.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has told his party conference that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign "and become the shortest serving prime minister there's ever been."

He said Tuesday that Johnson's illegal suspension of Parliament shows his "contempt" for democracy and the rule of law.

"I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position," Corbyn told the party faithful.

11:05 a.m.

The speaker of Britain's lower house has welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling that the suspension of parliament was illegal and says it must now "convene without delay."

"In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account," John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, said in a statement Tuesday.

"As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency."

11 a.m.

Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign because of the Supreme Court ruling.

Cherry is one of the people who brought the legal case against the prime minister.

"His position is untenable and he should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign," she said Tuesday.

10:50 a.m.

Britain's Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was "void and of no effect."

Judge Brenda Hale says that means Parliament was never legally suspended and is technically still sitting.

She said lawmakers could decide when to reconvene.

The unanimous decision by the 11 judges is a devastating blow for the government.

10:45 a.m.

In a setback for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's Supreme Court has ruled that the suspension of Parliament was illegal.

The ruling Tuesday is a major blow to the prime minister who had suspended Parliament for five weeks, claiming it was a routine closure.

Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's government had actually shut Parliament to squelch debate on its Brexit policy.

Senior judge Brenda Hale said the suspension "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

10:35 a.m.

Britain's Supreme Court has ruled it has jurisdiction to rule on the suspension of Parliament.

The unanimous ruling of 11 judges was announced Tuesday. The court is deciding if Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was legal.

8:20 a.m.

Britain's Supreme Court plans to give its verdict Tuesday on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament.

The case marks a historic confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.

Johnson has refused to say whether he will resign if he is found to have broken the law, or will seek to shut down Parliament again.

Britain's highest court says it will announce the decision at 10:30 a.m. (0930GMT) after holding three days of hearings last week before 11 judges.

The court is deciding whether Johnson acted improperly by shutting down Parliament this month for five weeks before Britain's Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, when the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.