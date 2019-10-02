The Latest: US cleared to slap $7.5 billion of EU tariffs

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on the World Trade Organization's ruling over EU's Airbus subsidies (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

The World Trade Organization says the United States can impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion worth of goods from the European Union as retaliation for illegal subsidies to European plane-maker Airbus — a record award from the trade body.

The move green-lights the Trump administration to slap countermeasures on the 28-member bloc and follows a WTO ruling in May 2018 on the Airbus subsidies.

Wednesday's award doesn't end the long-running trans-Atlantic dispute over aircraft: WTO arbitrators are expected to rule next year on how much the EU can impose in tariffs following a separate decision that went against Boeing.

The U.S. has already announced plans to impose tariffs on EU cheeses, olives, whiskey, as well as aircraft and aircraft parts. Wednesday's decision may require fine-tuning of that list.

1:30 p.m.

The European Union is appealing to U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid any tit-for-tat tariff war as world trade's governing body prepares to issue a ruling that could allow him to impose billions in duties on EU produce.

The World Trade Organization ruled in May that Europe illegally subsidized planemaker Airbus, hurting U.S. competitor Boeing. The EU won a similar WTO case accusing the U.S. of illegally subsidizing Boeing, but a ruling allowing possible retaliation is still months off.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Wednesday that "we should avoid imposing tariffs on one another."

She says "we are still ready and willing to find a fair settlement, but if the U.S. decides to impose authorized countermeasures, the EU will do the same."