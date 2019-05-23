Theresa May hunkers down as premiership enters its end stage

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom leaves the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Wednesday May 22, 2019. Andrea Leadsom, a senior member of Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet, has quit over Brexit, in a new blow to the embattled British leader.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is hunkered down with close allies as she considers whether to give in to relentless pressure to resign, or fight on to save her Brexit plan and her premiership.

May's fate looked sealed on Thursday after the resignation of Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom, who quit saying she could not support the EU withdrawal bill that May plans to introduce to Parliament.

Conservative lawmakers want May to agree Friday that she will quit. If not, they are likely to try to topple her.

Lawmakers have already rejected May's divorce deal with EU three times, and Britain's long-scheduled departure date of March 29 passed with the country still in the bloc.

Many Conservatives blame May for the delay, and believe she is now an obstacle to Brexit.