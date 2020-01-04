Thousands mourn Iranian general killed in US airstrike

FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2016 photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran. A U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force. Soleimani was considered the architect of Iran's policy in Syria. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and other militants killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike overnight Friday near the Iraqi capital's airport.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war. U.S. President Donald Trump says he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict.

Many of the mourners were dressed in black, and they carried Iraqi flags and the flags of Iran-backed militias that are fiercely loyal to Soleimani.