Top Russian and US diplomats discuss Syria, North Korea

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday to discuss Syria, North Korea and plans for future U.S.-Russian contacts.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov and Pompeo focused on the Syrian settlement and also talked about "consolidating efforts to solve the problems of the Korean Peninsula." It added that they also discussed "some aspects of bilateral relations, including the schedule of political contacts between Russia and the U.S. for the near future."

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Pompeo emphasized the need to adhere to a cease-fire approved by the U.S. and Russia last year. She said Pompeo told Lavrov it was "critical" for Russia and Syria to "adhere to these arrangements" and "ensure no unilateral activity in the area."