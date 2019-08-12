Top court seeks to strip 3 Venezuela lawmakers of protection

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's supreme court has asked that three opposition lawmakers be stripped of immunity for alleged treason amid rising political tension in the crisis-stricken nation.

The Supreme Tribunal of Justice sent its request Monday to the National Constituent Assembly. It brings to 18 the number of opposition politicians accused this year of treason and instigating rebellion.

Monday's request came a day after opposition leader Juan Guaidó warned that President Nicolás Maduro was launching a "mass pursuit" of anti-government lawmakers.

Guaidó as head of the National Assembly launched a campaign to oust Maduro with backing from the United States and 50 other nations.

Officials have jailed some of the accused lawmakers, while others have fled or sought refuge in embassies.

The three lawmakers are José Guerra, Tomás Guanipa and Juan Pablo García.