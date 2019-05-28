Trump ending Japan trip after Memorial Day speech to troops

TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump will be heading home from Japan after stopping aboard a U.S. warship to give a Memorial Day speech to U.S. forces.

Trump will land Tuesday on two vessels near a base in nearby Yokosuka. One is the Japanese destroyer J.S. Kaga where he'll be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The other is the USS Wasp, a multipurpose amphibious assault ship where he'll be delivering Memorial Day remarks to the troops.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The U.S. honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor U.S. troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.