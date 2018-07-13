AP Analysis: Trump's barbed comments upset British hosts
Tamer Fakahany, Associated Press
Photo: Jack Taylor, Associated Press
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Winfield House, residence of the US Ambassador Woody Johnson, left, before boarding Marine One helicopter for the flight to Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, Friday, July 13, 2018 in London.
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Winfield House, residence of the US Ambassador Woody Johnson, left, before boarding Marine One helicopter for the flight to Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, Friday, July 13, 2018 ... more
From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and her husband Philip May, watch the arrival ceremony at Blenheim Palace, in Blenheim west of London, England, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Will Oliver/Photo via AP)
From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and her husband Philip May, watch the arrival ceremony at Blenheim Palace, in Blenheim west of London, England, ... more
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the President and Mrs Trump at the dais ... more
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the ... more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II , centre, poses for a photo with US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Friday July 13, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II , centre, poses for a photo with US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Friday July 13, 2018, in Windsor, ... more
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump leave after a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England.
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump leave after a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump held ... more
First Lady, Melania Trump, reacts as she tries her hand at bowls whilst meeting British Army veterans, known as Chelsea Pensioners, at Royal Hospital Chelsea on July 13, 2018 in London, England.
First Lady, Melania Trump, reacts as she tries her hand at bowls whilst meeting British Army veterans, known as Chelsea Pensioners, at Royal Hospital Chelsea on July 13, 2018 in London, England. First Lady, ... more
FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, people protest by playing the harrowing recording of the children crying for their parents at the US detention centre, at Regent's Park in London.
FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, people protest by playing the harrowing recording of the children crying for their parents at the US detention centre, at Regent's Park in London. "Super ... more
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England.
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in London and across the country against the UK visit by the President of the United States. Many people disagree with his policies that include migrant family separation, discrimination of transgender military personnel and changes to laws protecting women's sexual health. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) less
Protesters gather in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to demonstrate in ... more
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as it is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as it is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to ... more
Protesters for the 'Stop Trump' Women's March gather in London, Friday, July 13, 2018.
Protesters for the 'Stop Trump' Women's March gather in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explosive interview in which he blasted Prime Minister ... more
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England.
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to ... more
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England.
Protesters join a Women's march in central London to demonstrate against President Trump's visit to the UK, on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Tens of Thousands Of Anti-Trump protesters are expected to ... more
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England.
Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump held bi-lateral ... more
People protest at Regent's Park against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
People protest at Regent's Park against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Trump will get the red carpet treatment on his brief visit to England with military bands at
A young protestor reacts as he holds a banner as people gathered to see a six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) US President Donald Trump (C) and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump (L) stand on steps in the Great Court watching and listening to the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome as they arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018.
The bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards are gathered in the Great Court at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, to welcome US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump for a black-tie dinner hosted by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) as her husband Philip May (L) looks on as Trump and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Alan Duncan, Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt and guests wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May greet U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England.
Protesters gather at the gates of Blenheim Palace where US President Donald Trump is due to visit for diner in Woodstock on July 12, 2018 in Oxfordshire, England.
The US presidential helicopter departs for Blenheim Palace as demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Protesters chant and bang pots and pans during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
People stand outside their houses as protesters march through Woodstock near to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)
A protester dressed a Donald Trump outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators bang pots and pans as they gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather in Westminster, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather in Westminster, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
A protester holds a sign on Queen Street in Cardiff while protesting against a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 12, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration outside Winfield House, the London residence of US ambassador Woody Johnson, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are staying tonight on July 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
A US presidential helicopter lands in the grounds of the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London whilst demonstrators gather as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit.
Anti-Donald Trump signs are seen as protesters gather outside Cardiff Library on the Hayes in Cardiff to protest against a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 12, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. (Photo by Rick Findler/PA Images via Getty Images)
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit.
Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May for US President Donald Trump, as part of his visit to the UK.
Protesters seen from a coach window hold up placards along the route at Blenheim Palace prior the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England.
Protesters against the visit of US President Donald Trump gather with placards at a barrier set up to block access to the US ambassador's residence Winfield House in Regents Park in London on July 12, 2018 where Trump is set to spend the night on the first day of a UK visit.
President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, looks over toward President Donald Trump during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, looks over toward President Donald Trump during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May walk down stairs as the arrive for their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May walk down stairs as the arrive for their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May walk out together to begin their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May walk out together to begin their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May walk back together at the conclusion of their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May walk back together at the conclusion of their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump walks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the conclusion of their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump walks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the conclusion of their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
LONDON (AP) — There's a character called Don Logan, played by Ben Kingsley in the British film "Sexy Beast" — a bullying and mercurial individual who wreaks havoc on the life of a retired former underworld cohort he visits in Spain. He intimidates, humiliates, taunts and worse. He is a most unwelcome house guest.
For many Britons, the role of Don Logan was played Friday by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The U.K. awoke to the visiting Trump's fusillade against the country. He criticized its prime minister's EU exit strategy and its immigration policy. He personally attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan — effectively blaming him directly for terror attacks in the capital city.
That has left many here feeling a lot like Logan's host as they roll out the red carpet to a world leader seemingly intent on denigrating their nation.
Tens of thousands already were expected to protest Trump's visit. The president's remarks to The Sun newspaper, which emerged as British Prime Minister Theresa May was hosting him at an opulent black-tie dinner on Thursday night, could swell the crowd amassing in London on Friday.
US President Donald Trump is asserting that he didn't criticize British Prime Minister Theresa May during an interview this week with The Sun newspaper in which he questioned May's handling of Brexit. (July 13)
He doesn't seem to admire the current British leader a great deal, based on the interview he gave to Britain's biggest selling tabloid at the end of a chaotic NATO summit in Brussels.
Trump accused May of ruining what her country stands to gain from the Brexit vote to leave the European Union and said her "soft" blueprint for the U.K.'s future dealings with the EU would probably "kill" any future trade deals with the United States.
Though White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was quick to issue a statement saying Trump "likes and respects Prime Minister May very much," the prime minister, already on a back foot, needed his intervention as much as losing a vote of confidence in Parliament.
The president came down firmly on the side of the Brexiteers, those seeking a hard split from the European Union. He said Boris Johnson, May's now ex-foreign secretary, "would be a great prime minister. I think he's got what it takes."
To Britons, this will smack of direct interference in their internal affairs — something this proud island nation is loath to tolerate.
Despite their differences with May, even members of the British opposition party stepped up to defend the prime minister.
Labour Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry told ITV's "Good Morning Britain" Friday it was "extraordinarily rude of Donald Trump to behave like this."
"She is his host," Thornberry said of the unvarnished opinions Trump shared with The Sun. "What did his mother teach him? This is not the way you behave."
Britain, not unlike the United States, is a country with a strong immigrant presence built over the last century. While the country's multiculturalism has been praised, it also has been used by the right as a divisive tool and provoked political tensions. Trump's views on immigration may be applauded by some in Britain, but they have appalled many others.
It was London Mayor Khan himself who gave the go-ahead for the "Trump baby" giant balloon, which portrays the U.S. leader as an angry infant in a diaper with a mobile phone in his hand, to be flown over Parliament Square in London on Friday.
It seems to have infuriated Trump.
"I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London," he said.
Speaking on BBC radio Friday, Khan defended his decision.
"I shouldn't be the arbiter, as a politician, of what's in good taste or bad taste. What's important is it to be peaceful and for it to be safe," he said.
"And, frankly speaking, the idea that we limit the rights to protest, we limit the rights to free speech because it may cause offense to a foreign leader, is a very, very slippery slope."
Two days ago, England was beside itself with excitement at the prospect of reaching the final of soccer's World Cup for the first time in 52 years, celebrating in the sustained sunshine — a rarity for a country often associated with granite skies and rain.
It wasn't to be. And as the feel-good factor fades, Trump's barbed words are likely to provide a focus for British anger toward their house guest.
London-based Tamer Fakahany is AP's deputy director for global news coordination and has helped direct international coverage for the organization for 15 years.