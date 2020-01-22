Trump to hold news conference before leaving Davos forum

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will hold a news conference before he leaves Switzerland to return to Washington, where his impeachment trial is under way.

He announced the unexpected availability during a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

“We’ve had tremendous success in Davos," referring to his attendance at the World Economic Forum. “We'll do a quick news conference.”

Trump arrived in Davos on Tuesday. He addressed the forum and over two days has held meetings with leaders from the European Union, Iraq and Pakistan, among others.

The Republican president said in most of his meetings that trade was on the agenda.

Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate reconvened on Tuesday.