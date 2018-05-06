Tunisia holds 1st local election since 2011 Arab Spring





A woman reads electoral posters in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Tunisia is hoping to break through barriers with its first local elections since its Arab Spring revolution: They could bring the first woman mayor of the capital, the first Jewish official with an Islamist party and new flock of mayors with greater powers. A pedestrian walks past electoral posters in Tunis, Tunisia on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Tunisia is hoping to break through barriers with its first local election since its 2011 Arab Spring revolution — a vote that could produce the first female mayor of the capital, the first Jewish official with an Islamist party and new flock of mayors with greater powers.

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians are voting in their first local election since the 2011 Arab Spring revolution, a ballot seen as a crucial step toward consolidating the North African nation's exceptional democracy.

The country's 5.3 million voters will have more than 2,000 candidate lists to choose from in Sunday's vote for city and town councils.

Women make up 49 percent of the candidates. Nearly half are independent from established political parties, and many are totally new to politics.

The Islamist Ennahdha party and the secular Nida Tounes party of President Beji Caid Essebsi are expected to dominate.

But observers say independent candidates could also do well. Many are riding on disillusionment that the leading parties haven't fulfilled the promises of the 2011 revolution, when Tunisian protesters overthrew their longtime strongman and unleashed uprisings around the Arab world.