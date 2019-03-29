Turkey reaffirms commitment to Russian S-400 defense system

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey is committed to a deal to purchase S-400 air defense systems from Russia despite warnings from Washington that the deal could put Turkey's participation in the U.S. F-35 fighter aircraft program at risk.

Speaking Friday at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Cavusoglu said Turkey has met all of its obligations concerning the F-35 program.

Cavusoglu said: "As a principle it is contrary to international laws for a third country to oppose an agreement between two countries."

The Turkish minister said Turkey and Russia were discussing delivery times and that Turkey has no intention of selling the S-400s to another country.

U.S. officials have warned Turkey's use of the Russian system would be a threat to the F-35.