UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in second quarter

A fruit stall displays fruit at a market in London, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. The U.K. food industry is asking the government to set aside competition rules so companies can coordinate supply decisions to combat shortages in the event Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trade relations.

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a quarterly rate of 0.2% in the second quarter of the year.

The decline reported Friday by the Office for National Statistics was unexpected. Most economists thought that the economy would be flat.