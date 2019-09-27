UK-flagged tanker held by Iran sending location for 1st time

FILE - In this July 21, 2019, file photo, a speedboat of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. A ship-tracking website shows a British-flagged oil tanker held by Iran since July moving for the first time in weeks. The movement of the Stena Impero on Tuesday, Sept. 24, comes after a government spokesman in Iran on Monday said legal proceedings against the vessel had concluded.(Hasan Shirvani/Mizan News Agency via AP, File) less FILE - In this July 21, 2019, file photo, a speedboat of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard moves around a British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of ... more Photo: Hasan Shirvani, AP Photo: Hasan Shirvani, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UK-flagged tanker held by Iran sending location for 1st time 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A ship-tracking website shows a British-flagged oil tanker held by Iran since July has transmitted its location for the first time in weeks.

MarineTraffic.com, citing satellite data, showed the Stena Impero just outside the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas Friday morning, where it had been held since being seized by Iran on July 19. There was no immediate comment from the ship's owners or Iranian authorities.

The data showed the ship was stationary at 8:18 a.m. local time (4:48 a.m. GMT).

On Monday, a government spokesman in Iran said legal proceedings against the vessel had concluded.

Iran seized the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.