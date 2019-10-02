UK to send Brexit deal 'final offer' to a skeptical EU

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send what he says is the U.K.'s "final offer" for a Brexit deal to the European Union, with the date set for Britain's departure less than a month away.

Johnson says the proposal is a "fair and reasonable compromise." But it is likely to face skepticism from EU leaders, who doubt the U.K. has a workable plan to avoid border checks between EU member Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland.

The British government says it will send the proposals to Brussels after Johnson closes his Conservative Party's annual conference on Wednesday. Johnson says he'll walk away from talks if the EU refuses to "engage" with the U.K. plan.

Johnson insists Britain must leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.