UN agency says Libya floods kill 4, displace more than 2,500

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says heavy rains have triggered severe flooding in southwestern Libya since late May, killing four people and forcing more than 2,500 to flee their homes.

The UNHCR says in a statement released on Friday that the rains began on May 28 in the town of Ghat. The town is located some 1,300 kilometers, or about 800 miles, from the capital of Tripoli.

The statement says 30 people have been injured. They flooding has also damaged and blocked main roads and flooded Ghat's only hospital that serves the town's 20,000 inhabitants.

The UNHCR has sent a relief convoy with tents, mattresses, blankets and other needed items that's expected to arrive in Ghat later in the day. It says the shipment will assist 400 families.