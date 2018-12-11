UN says Islamic State kills 6 captives in Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The U.N. mission to Libya says Islamic State militants have killed six people captured during an attack on a small town in October.

The U.N. statement late Monday condemned the killing as "particularly abhorrent," without providing further details. The six were captured on Oct. 28 during an attack on the town of al-Fuqaha.

The town is south of the coastal city of Sirte, a former IS-held bastion.

The attack underscored the volatility of Libya's central region, where IS and other armed groups, including some from neighboring Chad, operate as highway robbers or attack patrols of the self-styled Libyan National Army.

Libya plunged into chaos after the 2011 uprising and is now governed by rival administrations based in country's east and west.