US Secretary of State Pompeo makes unannounced trip to Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Arctic Council in Rovaniemi, Finland, Tuesday May 7, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Arctic Council in Rovaniemi, Finland, Tuesday May 7, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Photo: Mandel Ngan, AP Photo: Mandel Ngan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US Secretary of State Pompeo makes unannounced trip to Iraq 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made an unannounced trip to Iraq as Washington warns Iran against any action against American interests in the Middle East.

Pompeo was in Baghdad briefly Tuesday night before flying out.

Pompeo says his visit was meant to show U.S. support for "a sovereign, independent" Iraq, free from the influence of neighboring Iran. He met with Iraq's president and prime minister.

Pompeo's visit comes amid increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran. The U.S. is rushing an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East to deter or respond to any Iranian attack. U.S. officials have said there are indications Iran is planning to retaliate for the Trump administration's stepped-up sanctions on the country, although the threat information remains vague.