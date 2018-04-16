US bars second Albanian lawmaker over alleged corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The U.S. State Department has barred a second Albanian lawmaker from the United States due to alleged involvement in significant corruption.

In a statement published Monday, the State Department said Tom Doshi, a lawmaker with Albania's Social Democratic Party, was prohibited from entering the U.S. along with his wife and children.

Doshi told the Albanian news outlets that he has done nothing illegal to deserve that. He added that his spouse and children are Australian citizens.

"We are a democratic country and all will be clarified. Before entering politics, I was a businessman," he told Albania's private ReportTV station.

Former Albanian Prosecutor General Adriatik Llalla and his family were barred from the U.S. in February.

Albania is working to overhaul its judicial system and to root out graft as part of its bid join the European Union. EU and U.S. experts are advising the country on reforms.

