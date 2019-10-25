Esper: US troops, armored vehicles to guard Syria oil fields

U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper, center, arrives for a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. NATO defense ministers on Friday are scheduled to discuss efforts to deter Russia in eastern Europe and the future of the mission training security forces in Afghanistan. less U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper, center, arrives for a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. NATO defense ministers on Friday are scheduled to discuss ... more Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Esper: US troops, armored vehicles to guard Syria oil fields 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BRUSSELS (AP) — Pentagon chief Mark Esper says the United States will leave more American troops and armored vehicles in eastern Syria to help prevent Islamic State militants from gaining access to oil fields controlled by U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds.

A U.S. official says the deployment will likely include tanks.

Esper confirms that U.S. is going to send in an armored force to the oil region. He's refusing to provide details or the number of troops.

His comments at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels reflect another change in what's been a rapidly shifting U.S. stance on American forces in Syria.

Just last week, President Donald Trump was insisting that all 1,000 forces would leave the country