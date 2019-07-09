US to apply tariffs to Mexican fabricated steel imports

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Commerce Department has decided to once again apply tariffs on fabricated steel imports from Mexico.

In a statement Monday, the U.S. agency says the decision came after an investigation into government subsidies assisting companies that export steel from Mexico, China and Canada. The agency says it determined Canadian exports do not warrant the tariff, but those from Mexico and China do.

Mexico's economy ministry says the decision was unrelated to tariffs that the U.S. lifted on Mexican steel and aluminum May 20 or to President Donald Trump's since rescinded threat to put tariffs on all Mexican exports to the U.S.

The Commerce Department says the determination is preliminary, but the tariff goes into effect immediately.

The Chicago-based American Institute of Steel Construction Full Member Subgroup requested the investigation.