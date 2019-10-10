US to hand over to Iraq IS members evacuated from Syria

FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed "The Beatles," speak during an interview with The Associated Press at a security center in Kobani, Syria, Friday, March 30, 2018. The men said that their home country's revoking of their citizenship denies them a fair trial. "The Beatles" terror cell is believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers.

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two Iraqi intelligence officials say the U.S. is planning to hand over to Iraqi authorities dozens of members of the Islamic State group recently transferred from Syria.

The officials said the nearly 50 militants are expected to be handed over in the coming hours.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. They declined to provide details or say whether they included two British militants who were moved out of a detention center in Syria and were now in U.S. custody, according to U.S. officials.

The two are believed to be part of an IS cell nicknamed "The Beatles" that beheaded foreign hostages in Syria.

The transfer of militants comes after the White House said Turkey will take over responsibility for the thousands of imprisoned fighters in Syria.