USS Missouri undergoes restoration ahead of war anniversary

HONOLULU (AP) — A section of the USS Missouri is being repaired as part of a $3 million restoration project to address rust and other deterioration on the Pearl Harbor memorial ahead of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The 887-foot (270-meter) Missouri was the site of Japan's unconditional surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Monday that the battleship will undergo repairs to its aft superstructure that are expected to be completed in August.

Last year, a $3.5 million renovation was done on the tallest portion of the superstructure.

Michael Carr, president and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, said rust is an ongoing issue for the historic ship.

About 12,000 square feet (1,100 sq. meters) of steel will be sandblasted and painted, and some 8,000 pounds (3,600 kilograms) of steel will be replaced. Five hundred gallons of paint will be used.

"These parts of the ship have not been (sand) blasted and painted in 30 years since the ship was recommissioned in the 1980s, so it's well past time to do it," Carr said.

A week of activities is being planned in September 2020 at the Missouri as well as the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum to honor the end of the war.

Carr said almost all of the Missouri's main deck will have new teak by the surrender anniversary on Sept. 2, 2020.

More than 2,000 sailors and Marines were aboard the ship for the ceremony that Gen. Douglas MacArthur said was intended to "conclude a solemn agreement whereby peace may be restored."

