Ukraine president in Poland for talks on international ties

Poland's President Andrzej Duda,right, welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before talks on bilateral relations and Ukraine's ties with Europe under the new government, in front of the Presidential Place in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Zelenskiy is in Warsaw with members of his new Cabinet and will attend ceremonies marking 80 years of the start of World War II on Sunday. Photo: Czarek Sokolowski, AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been greeted by his Polish counterpart ahead of talks on topics including the policies of his government, appointed this week, and the country's ties with the European Union.

Accompanied by some members of his new Cabinet, Zelenskiy was greeted Saturday by Polish President Andrzej Duda in a state ceremony before the Presidential Palace.

On Sunday he will take part in ceremonies in Warsaw marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II — the invasion of Poland by Nazi German troops on Sept. 1, 1939.

Duda's foreign policy aide, Krzysztof Szczerski, said the talks will include Kyiv's ties with the European Union and the West and its plans for solving the conflict in eastern Ukraine pitching government forces against Russia-backed separatists.