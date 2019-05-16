Ukraine's new president set to be sworn in next week

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine's parliament has voted to swear the new president into office next week, opening the possibility of a snap parliamentary election.

The Supreme Rada on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to set the date for Volodymyr Zelenskiy's inauguration for May 20. Zelenskiy, a popular comedian with no political experience, has said that he will seek an election as the current parliament in his opinion has lost people's trust.

The inauguration next Monday gives Zelenskiy a window of seven days to disband parliament early. Otherwise, the parliament will complete its term that runs out in November.

Zelenskiy beat the incumbent president at the runoff last month, winning 73 percent of the vote.