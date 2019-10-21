Unsung diplomat is unlikely hero in impeachment inquiry

In this file photo taken on July 27, 2019, US Ambassador in Ukraine William Taylor speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine. William Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, is set to appear Tuesday before impeachment investigators in U.S. Congress, joining a parade of current and former diplomats testifying about Trump's dealings with Ukraine. less In this file photo taken on July 27, 2019, US Ambassador in Ukraine William Taylor speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine. William Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, is set to appear Tuesday ... more Photo: Inna Sokolovska, AP Photo: Inna Sokolovska, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Unsung diplomat is unlikely hero in impeachment inquiry 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, is scheduled to appear Tuesday before impeachment investigators in Congress.

Taylor, a former Army officer and retired career civil servant, has emerged as an unlikely hero in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Taylor was drawn into the Trump administration effort to leverage U.S. military aid for Ukraine, an effort Taylor believed was improper and tried to stop.

In July, Trump had his now-famous phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he pressed him to investigate unsubstantiated claims about Democratic rival Joe Biden and look into the 2016 presidential election.

In a follow-up to the call, Taylor exchanged texts with two of Trump's point men on Ukraine and expressed concern about conditioning U.S. aid to Ukraine on the investigations.