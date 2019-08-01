Vatican envoy: Nicaraguan government says talks 'concluded'

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, right, and Vice-President and first lady Rosario Murillo attend the opening of a national dialogue, in Managua, Nicaragua. The Vatican's diplomatic envoy to Nicaragua said Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, that he has received a letter from President Daniel Ortega's government apparently saying talks with the opposition on resolving the country's more than year-old political standoff are done.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The Vatican's diplomatic envoy to Nicaragua said Thursday he has received a letter from President Daniel Ortega's government apparently saying talks with the opposition on resolving the country's more than year-old political standoff are over.

Apostolic Nuncio Waldemar Somertag told The Associated Press that this week's letter said the government's position is that the dialogue "concluded with the definitive absence of the other side."

Sommertag declined to share the letter's full contents, but said it was dated July 30 and addressed to the Vatican. He added that his understanding was a similar missive was sent to the Organization of American States. The nuncio and OAS representative Luis Rosadilla had served as witnesses and observers to the February-May negotiations.

Asked if he interpreted the latter from Foreign Minister Denis Moncada as a definitive end to dialogue, Somertag said: "Regrettably, I have that impression. ... I would very much like to be wrong."

There was no immediate comment from Ortega officials on the letter, which was also reported in Nicaraguan media.

The Central American nation's crisis erupted in April 2018 with protests that grew to demand Ortega's exit from office and early elections, with demonstrators accusing him of consolidating power and ruling in an authoritarian manner.

Officials consider the protests tantamount to an attempted coup and have repeatedly accused government opponents of "terrorism."

A crackdown on the demonstrations resulted in at least 325 dead, over 2,000 wounded, hundreds imprisoned and tens of thousands fleeing to exile, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The opposition walked away from talks in May to pressure authorities to free about 700 people it considered political prisoners, the last of whom were released June 11.

The Civic Alliance opposition group has called for a restart of negotiations, and on Wednesday its delegates went to a business center where talks were held previously — but no government representatives showed up.

The private letter appears to have been a response to the Civic Alliance's calls for new talks. Opposition leaders want the government to restore civil liberties restricted in the wake of the protests, allow election reform and move up elections scheduled for 2021.

Ortega has ruled out leaving office before the end of this term. In a recent political appearance, he said his Sandinista movement was "ready to win" in 2021.

Waldemar declined to say whether Pope Francis could intervene, but stressed that dialogue is the "only way" to resolve the stalemate.

"The Holy See backs a peaceful and negotiated resolution to whatever conflict," Waldemar said. "The messages of the Holy Father together with the daily actions of his representative in Nicaragua are clear that this kind of resolution is the only viable and necessary one to overcome the sociopolitical crisis in Nicaragua."