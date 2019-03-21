Venezuelan forces detain key aide to opposition leader

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself interim president, arrives to the National Assembly for a meeting with "Frente Amplio," a coalition of opposition parties, and other civic groups in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 18, 2019. President Nicolas Maduro has remained in power despite heavy pressure from the United States and other countries arrayed against him, managing to retain the loyalty of most of Venezuela’s military leaders. less Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself interim president, arrives to the National Assembly for a meeting with "Frente Amplio," a coalition of opposition parties, and other civic ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Venezuelan forces detain key aide to opposition leader 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan security forces detained a key aide to opposition leader Juan Guaido in a raid on his home early Thursday, an opposition lawmaker said.

Lawyer Roberto Marrero was taken by intelligence agents in the overnight operation in Caracas, said lawmaker Sergio Vergara, whose nearby residence was also searched. Vergara said he was woken up by heavy banging at his door and agents pointed weapons at him.

Vergara and Marrero both accompanied Guaido on a recent Latin American tour to build international support for his efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Marrero heads the office of Guaido, who is leader of Venezuela's National Assembly,

"We don't know where he is. He should be freed immediately," Guaido tweeted.

The U.S.-backed opposition leader, who had defied a travel ban to leave the country, returned to Venezuela on March 4. The United States had warned the Venezuelan government against taking action against Guaido, who has staged frequent demonstrations in an attempt to remove Maduro.

Venezuelan prosecutors say Guaido is under investigation for alleged links to violence as well as the nation's worst power outages. Maduro alleges the blackouts were caused by U.S.-directed sabotage, though U.S. officials and the Venezuelan opposition say state mismanagement and corruption caused the infrastructure collapse.

The U.S. and about 50 other countries support Guaido's contention that he is the rightful leader of Venezuela and that Maduro's re-election last year was illegitimate. Maduro, whose key allies are Russia and Cuba, says Guaido is a collaborator in a U.S. plot to overthrow his government.