What's in a name? Cape Town airport debate gets heated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A meeting about a new name for Cape Town International Airport became chaotic, reflecting differences over how to dismantle the legacy of white minority rule in South Africa.

A public consultation held at the airport Monday was disrupted by demonstrators, some of whom said the airport should be renamed in honor of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died April 2. Others said the airport should be named after Krotoa, a 17th century figure revered by the indigenous Khoi people.

Airports Company South Africa, which manages the Cape Town airport, said Tuesday that a decision on a new name won't be "influenced by threats or based on who shouted the loudest."

The main international airport in Johannesburg is named after anti-apartheid activist Oliver Tambo.