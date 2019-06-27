Whistleblower returns to Australian court over Afghan leak

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian army whistleblower charged with leaking secret documents to Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporters alleging misconduct in Afghanistan has welcomed state-owned ABC taking part in his case.

David William McBride appeared in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court on Thursday on charges relating to the leaking of classified documents about Australian Special Air Service involvement in Afghanistan to journalists.

The leak was the target of a police raid on ABC headquarters in Sydney early this month.

Government lawyer Andrew Berger told Registrar Annie Glover that the ABC had asked to change court orders agreed between the defense and prosecution for dealing with classified evidence that will arise during the trial.

The ABC had an interest because it is challenging the validity of the search warrants executed at its headquarters.