World Wrestling star Rusev is greeted by fans during his match of the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night's event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance. less
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Fans react as they watch the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 27, 2018. A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night's event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance. less
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
Photo: Amr Nabil, AP
JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Women and children were on hand to watch World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s "Greatest Royal Rumble" in Saudi Arabia.
A previous WWE event held in the ultraconservative kingdom in 2014 was for men only. But Friday night's event in Jiddah included both women and children in attendance to watch the likes of WWE star John Cena and others.
It's all part of a series of social changes pushed by the kingdom's assertive 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
WWE is wildly popular across the Middle East. The organization has an Arabic website and has held events in other Gulf Arab nations.