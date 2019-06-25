Workshop on US economic plan for Palestinians kicks off

FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo White House adviser Jared Kushner listens during a proclamation signing with President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington. Kushner will present the economic portion of his Mideast peace plan on June 25 in Bahrain, with some key players missing. less FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo White House adviser Jared Kushner listens during a proclamation signing with President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Diplomatic ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Workshop on US economic plan for Palestinians kicks off 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — An international conference to promote the Trump administration's $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians is getting underway in the tiny Gulf kingdom of Bahrain.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner kicks off the two-day workshop with a speech to finance ministers from some Arab states and private sector executives. But the participants notably do not include official Israeli or Palestinian delegations, and many countries are not sending Cabinet-level officials.

The Palestinians have rejected the ambitious proposal because it does not address the core issues in the long-running conflict. U.S. officials say the political portion of the plan may not be released until fall.

The economic plan has been harshly criticized by former diplomats, aid workers and others involved in past peacemaking efforts for being unrealistic.