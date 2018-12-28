Yellow vest protests target French Riviera presidential fort

PARIS (AP) — A small group of yellow vest protesters has tried to enter the grounds of a presidential fortress on the French Riviera, but they were blocked by authorities.

The mayor's office of Bormes-les-Mimosas, the town that is home to the Fort de Bregancon presidential retreat, said a few dozen protesters tried to approach the site Thursday and Friday. It said they were turned away peacefully by gendarmes.

It is unclear whether President Emmanuel Macron is at the site. His office wouldn't comment.

The 13th-century fortress on the Mediterranean coast has been the holiday retreat of French leaders for decades. Isolated on a small peninsula, it can be easily secured.

The yellow vest movement has been waning nationwide, but new demonstrations are planned Saturday and on New Year's Eve.