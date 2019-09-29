Yemen rebels claim capturing Saudi troops in 'major attack'

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen's rebels are claiming they launched a major attack on the border of Saudi Arabia, releasing videos purporting to show captive Saudi soldiers.

Videos released Sunday by the Houthis of the attack showed armored vehicles with stenciled Saudi markings, arms and ammunition the rebels claim they seized.

They also showed what appeared to be dead bodies and men in Saudi military uniforms. Several identified themselves as Saudis.

The kingdom hasn't acknowledged the attack.

Yahia Sarie, a spokesman for the Houthi forces, claimed in a news conference Sunday that the rebels took captive more than 2,000 troops, without offering evidence to support the claim.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis on behalf of an internationally recognized government since 2015 in a war that killed tens of thousands of people.