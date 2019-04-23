Zelenskiy wins Ukraine's presidential election with 73%

Supporters of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who have come to thank him for what he did as a president, listen to his speech in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, April 22, 2019. Political mandates don't get much more powerful than the one Ukrainian voters gave comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who as president-elect faces daunting challenges along with an overwhelming directive to produce change. less Supporters of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who have come to thank him for what he did as a president, listen to his speech in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, April 22, 2019. Political mandates don't get much ... more Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Zelenskiy wins Ukraine's presidential election with 73% 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Full preliminary results show TV comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy won Ukraine's presidential election with 73% of the vote.

The Ukrainian Central Election Commission on Tuesday published the full and final count of votes in Sunday's election which also showed incumbent Petro Poroshenko with only 24%.

Zelenskiy, 41, is a political novice who is promising to build a "new country," free of graft and the old, corrupt political establishment.

Zelenskiy's campaign was extremely vague, leaving pundits wondering how he is going to tackle thorny issues like the separatist movement in eastern Ukraine and relations with Russia which annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.