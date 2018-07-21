Zimbabwe's leader tries to rally white voters as gap narrows









Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 A child plays next to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election campaign poster during a rally organized for the white community in Harare, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Zimbabwe's president is trying to rally white minority voters as the race in this month's historic election becomes too close to call. President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a meeting in the capital, Harare, that the era of land seizures from white farmers is over. The deeply unpopular land grabs under former leader Robert Mugabe contributed to the economic collapse of the once-prosperous country. less A child plays next to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election campaign poster during a rally organized for the white community in Harare, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Zimbabwe's president is trying to ... more Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Image 2 of 3 Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa listen to his address during a rally organized for the white community in Harare, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Zimbabwe's president is trying to rally white minority voters as the race in this month's historic election becomes too close to call. President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a meeting in the capital, Harare, that the era of land seizures from white farmers is over. The deeply unpopular land grabs under former leader Robert Mugabe contributed to the economic collapse of the once-prosperous country. less Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa listen to his address during a rally organized for the white community in Harare, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Zimbabwe's president is trying to rally white ... more Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Image 3 of 3 A supporter of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa listens to his address during a rally organized for the white community in Harare, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Zimbabwe's president is trying to rally white minority voters as the race in this month's historic election becomes too close to call. President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a meeting in the capital, Harare, that the era of land seizures from white farmers is over. The deeply unpopular land grabs under former leader Robert Mugabe contributed to the economic collapse of the once-prosperous country. less A supporter of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa listens to his address during a rally organized for the white community in Harare, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Zimbabwe's president is trying to rally white ... more Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Zimbabwe's leader tries to rally white voters as gap narrows 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's president is trying to rally white minority voters as the race in this month's historic election becomes too close to call.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a meeting in the capital, Harare, that the era of land seizures from white farmers is over. The land grabs under former leader Robert Mugabe were deeply unpopular and contributed to the economic collapse of the once-prosperous country.

Just 3 percentage points now separate former Mugabe deputy Mnangagwa and leading opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa, according to a new survey by the Afrobarometer research group. It surveyed 2,400 voters across the country between June 25 and July 6.

Campaigning ahead of the July 30 vote, the first without Mugabe since independence, has been peaceful but the opposition worries about possible fraud and the military's role.