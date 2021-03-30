Easton home in prime location

EASTON — Hope is on the horizon and life as we knew it before the coronavirus pandemic is slowly returning. In Easton, the Easton Fireman’s Carnival is scheduled to resume in early August after an interruption last summer.

If a prospective buyer moves in to the sage-colored colonial house at 126 Flat Rock Road in lower Easton in the next few months, they will then be close to the action. The 0.71-acre level property on which this house was built in 1947is quite a convenient location. In addition to being within walking distance of the Easton Community Center, tennis courts, dog park and Helen Keller Middle School — all less than half a mile away — this house is only minutes from the Merritt Parkway and the center of town.

Also close by is Sherwood Farm, also less than a half mile away, and Silverman’s Farm, less than a mile away. It’s coming up on the time of year to get fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as honey, maple syrup, eggs and gifts.

The house is on the corner of Jesse Lee Drive, directly across the street from the historic Jesse Lee United Methodist Church. “The congregation meets in its warm and intimate colonial sanctuary from 1813,” its website says. The church’s iconic steeple is a constant reminder of Easton’s character as a classic, charming New England community.

The house features 2,604 square feet of living space and eight rooms. Throughout most of the house there are hardwood floors, and several rooms are painted in bright hues. Color is trending as more people move away from monochromatic grays.

The formal living room features a large multi-paned window and the home’s only interior fireplace, its mantel featuring dentil molding. It also has doors on two separate walls, one that accesses a large wrap-around porch and one that leads to a sun porch.

In the formal dining room there is a built-in corner china cabinet. The updated kitchen features a double stainless farm sink, stainless appliances, granite counters, an open dish rack, pantry, and a decorative stained glass backsplash over the range. It also has an appliance “garage” to store a coffee maker, toaster, and other small appliances. The kitchen is open to the family room, separated only by a peninsula that also serves as a breakfast bar. Beyond that is a casual dining area.

The family room has heated tile flooring and a wall of built-in lower cabinets and window seats. It also provides access to the mudroom, laundry room and attached two-car garage, which is topped with a cupola.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor, and a bonus room with flexible use either as a nursery or an office. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, dressing room, and private oversized bath with a claw-foot tub, double sinks, and a walk-in shower with a wall of glass cubes.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 26 Flat Rock Road, Easton PRICE: $729,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.71-acre level property, corner lot, covered wrap-around porch, enclosed porch, flagstone patio, outdoor fireplace, garden shed, planting beds, fenced vegetable garden, interior fireplace, only minutes to the Merritt Parkway, proximity to local farms and the center of town; walking distance to the Easton Dog Park, Helen Keller Middle School, and Easton Community Center, cable available, natural gas heat, partial basement, attic, attached two-car garage, public water connection, septic system, three bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $324,420 TAX RATE: 31.00 mills TAXES: $10,057 See More Collapse

In the backyard there is an outdoor fireplace, a flagstone patio, garden shed, flower beds and a fenced vegetable garden.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kelly Higgins of Kelly Higgins & Associates and Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-650-3483 or kelly.higgins@coldwellbankermoves.com.