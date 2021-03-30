Easton home in prime location

EASTON — Hope is on the horizon and life as we knew it before the coronavirus pandemic is slowly returning. In Easton, the Easton Fireman’s Carnival is scheduled to resume in early August after an interruption last summer.
If a prospective buyer moves in to the sage-colored colonial house at 126 Flat Rock Road in lower Easton in the next few months, they will then be close to the action. The 0.71-acre level property on which this house was built in 1947is quite a convenient location. In addition to being within walking distance of the Easton Community Center, tennis courts, dog park and Helen Keller Middle School — all less than half a mile away — this house is only minutes from the Merritt Parkway and the center of town.