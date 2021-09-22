Easton home is part Tuscan villa and part ski weekend escape

EASTON — Part Tuscan villa, part Wyoming ski weekend escape, the 17-room estate at 30 Crossbow Lane was built to live up to its nickname, “La Dolce Vita,” according to listing agent Carol Langeland, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

The estate of the late Arnie D’Angelo — a successful entrepreneur credited with marketing Bigelow teabags in the creative “tea chests” offered to restaurant customers — the Mediterranean-style home features a 500-bottle wine grotto, Jackson Hole game room and a five-car garage with pit crew lounge.

“The seller’s home is a true reflection of his creativity and life passions,” Langeland said. “The stunning wall frescos and various statues also reflect his appreciation for artistic talent. Arnie genuinely enjoyed supporting others with his expertise and gifted genius.”

The home features European antique wood floors, custom alder doors and hand-painted decorative walls and millwork throughout.

At 8,764 square feet, the home offers six bedrooms, as well as four full and two half baths. The villa-inspired eat-in kitchen includes top-end appliances, a pantry and a wood-burning fireplace and the living room with fireplace opens to the cozy study and an arboretum.

The first-floor den has another fireplace, as does the primary suite upstairs, which includes a dressing room with four closets and a private bath.

The backyard of the three-acre property is primed for summer entertaining with a large fieldstone patio and professional landscaping, a saltwater pool and spa and outdoor fireplace.

This house is on the market for nearly $1.73 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Mediterranean ADDRESS: 30 Crossbow Lane, Easton PRICE: $1,725,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 17 FEATURES: Built in 1990, this home includes six bedrooms, multiple fireplaces, wine grotto, five-car collector's garage with bar, hand-painted decorative walls, artisan millworking, Jackson Hole game/billiard room, saltwater pool and spa, patio, professional landscaping, outdoor fireplace SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples, Helen Keller, Joel Barlow ASSESSMENT: $820,640 MILL RATE: 32.35 TAXES: $26,548 See More Collapse

For details, contact Carol Langeland, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, at 203-895-7892 or clangeland@williampitt.com.