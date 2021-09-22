Easton home is part Tuscan villa and part ski weekend escape

EASTON — Part Tuscan villa, part Wyoming ski weekend escape, the 17-room estate at 30 Crossbow Lane was built to live up to its nickname, “La Dolce Vita,” according to listing agent Carol Langeland, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.
The estate of the late Arnie D’Angelo — a successful entrepreneur credited with marketing Bigelow teabags in the creative “tea chests” offered to restaurant customers — the Mediterranean-style home features a 500-bottle wine grotto, Jackson Hole game room and a five-car garage with pit crew lounge.