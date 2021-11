EASTON — Sited on more than 3.25 acres in the Canterbury Woods development, the five-bedroom home at 115 Judd Road incorporates many of the 21st century amenities and details buyers seek.

The covered front porch opens to a grand entry hall with a curved staircase and a soaring coffered ceiling. The detailed trimwork here is a hint to the extensive custom built-ins, cabinetry and crown and chair moldings found in many of the rooms.