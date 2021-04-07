On the Market: 100-year-old Tudor in Fairfield with original woodwork Meg Barone April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 10:43 a.m.
1 of18
Stucco Tudor house at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less
2 of18
Master bedroom with private balcony at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18
Walk-up third floor attic with flexible use at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less
5 of18
Covered deck at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18
Large patio in the back of the house at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less
8 of18
Patio and covered deck at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18
Formal living room with fireplace at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less
11 of18
88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18
Kitchen with custom glass-front cabinetry at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less
14 of18
Family room with tin ceiling at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18
Family room with gas stove at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less
17 of18
One of the four bedrooms at 88 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
Contributed photo / CT Plans Show More Show Less
18 of18
FAIRFIELD — The vintage Tudor-style house at 88 Stratfield Road in Fairfield was built in 1916, more than a hundred years ago, and yet it remains relevant.
“Timeless,” listing agent Stephanie Barnes said of this nine-room house. “It doesn’t go out of style. It works well with today’s lifestyle; a classic Stratfield home filled with charm and character. It’s got great bones, just like all houses from that time period,” Barnes said.