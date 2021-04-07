On the Market: 100-year-old Tudor in Fairfield with original woodwork

FAIRFIELD — The vintage Tudor-style house at 88 Stratfield Road in Fairfield was built in 1916, more than a hundred years ago, and yet it remains relevant.

“Timeless,” listing agent Stephanie Barnes said of this nine-room house. “It doesn’t go out of style. It works well with today’s lifestyle; a classic Stratfield home filled with charm and character. It’s got great bones, just like all houses from that time period,” Barnes said.

The house features original woodwork and other period details. It also has tall ceilings and oversized windows and “when the sunsets comes in it’s like golden honey streaming through the rooms,” Barnes said. So impressive was the interior view with sunrays filling the space one recent day that a visiting professional photographer went to his car to retrieve his personal camera to capture the moment, she said.

This stone, concrete, stucco, and wood house sits on a level and partially fenced property of almost a quarter of an acre in the Stratfield neighborhood. It is directly across the street from the Brooklawn Country Club golf course. Its location on Stratfield Road (Route 59) places it within easy access of public transportation and conveniently close to public schools, eateries, shops, parks, and ballfields. It is equidistant to the Merritt Parkway and I-95, and not far from downtown Fairfield and the Metro North Railroad train station.

Then again, with so many people still working from home in this COVID-19 era, Barnes said the next owners of this house can have a “very short commute.”

Inside the 2,794-square-foot house there is a lot of space on the third floor for a home office. In the backyard there is also a cottage, currently used as a game room and kids’ hangout, that could be converted into another office or an art studio, workshop or garden shed. The third floor space is also quite flexible. If not as an office it could be used as another bedroom, if necessary, or a playroom, sitting room, or whatever the next family desires.

Inside, the walls of several rooms are covered in wallpaper, which is enjoying a resurgence of interest. Then again, if the next homeowners prefer a solid color to patterns, a can or two of paint can remedy that. The formal living room has the home’s only fireplace. The spacious, wood-paneled family room or sun room has a gas stove, tin ceiling, and two ceiling fans. The dining room is quite large and can easily host family and friends for dinner parties and casual gatherings. The eat-in kitchen was remodeled and features custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including a large gas range.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The primary suite has a door to a private balcony. One bedroom has attractive, period leaded glass windows.

Between the kitchen and the attached oversized two-car garage there is a sizable breezeway that, like the rest of the house, offers flexible space. It would make a great mudroom or a potting room, since it accesses the backyard, where there is a covered deck and a large patio.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Tudor ADDRESS: 88 Stratfield Road PRICE: $529,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 0.22-acre level and partially fenced property, patio, covered deck, garden area, porch, balcony, breezeway, gas fireplace, programmable thermostat, pre-wired for cable, across the street from Brooklawn Country Club, view of golf course, easy access to public transportation; only minutes to shopping, restaurants, Metro North Railroad train station, highways, beaches, universities and farmer's markets; chair lift, attached over-sized garage, shed, natural gas and oil heat, tank-less hot water, walk-up attic, full partially finished walk-out basement, public water and sewer connections, four bedrooms, one full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Stratfield Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $327,460 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $8,773 See More Collapse

According to Barnes, “extra privacy is afforded by a lot off to the side of the house, which is owned and maintained by the state and town.”

In addition to so much flexibility, Barnes said this house offers room for expansion. “Come see and dream of the possibilities,” she said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Stephanie J. Barnes of Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-368-8754 or stephanie.barnes@compass.com.