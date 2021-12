FAIRFIELD — Originally built in 1908, the nine-bedroom colonial at 1227 Pequot Ave. has been expanded to 8,880 square feet of living space with a 200-foot private sandy beach in the Southport neighborhood.

Set on 1.37 acres, the estate offers a heated in-ground pool and spa, as well as a terrace. There’s also a freestanding carriage house and garage with a full second-story nautically inspired loft with half-bath.

Listing agent Victoria Fingelly, of Higgins Group Real Estate, dubbed the expansive property “an oasis of understated modernity.”

Within walking distance of charming Southport Village and an easy commute to New York City, the home also offers many luxe amenities. The guest powder room, for instance, sports a rock crystal sink and wood, inlaid mosaic cherry blossom walls.

The living room has a built-in daybed, a solid mahogany door to the sun terrace and window seats flanking the wood-burning fireplace, one of five working fireplaces in the home. Two more are decorative.

The cherry-paneled oval dining room includes hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace, built-in cabinetry and an opalescent Venetian plaster ceiling. The family room/great room offers a gas fieldstone fireplace, a coffered wooden ceiling, a wet bar and beverage refrigerator, ample windows and French doors to the sun terrace.

Seed glass double doors lead to the family kitchen, which features porcelain tile flooring, a Quartzite center island and backsplash, two farm sinks, a pizza oven and two walk-in pantries. The home chef or caterers will be pleased to find two Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezers - each with two refrigerator and two freezer drawers - a Wolf stove with six gas burners, griddle and grille, two Miele dishwashers, wine cooler and warming drawer.

The second floor features several family bedrooms, including a primary bedroom suite with a gas fireplace and lacquered built-ins, as well as dual walk-in cedar closets and an open-air sleeping porch with a built-in queen bed. The master bath offers marble flooring, a freestanding Bain Ultra tub, and over-sized shower with a bench, double sinks, a private water closet and a door to the deck.

The third floor includes a sitting room with built-in closets, a lounge with wooden ceiling and a bedroom with a pretty wooden barrel ceiling and views of the beach. The separate carriage house offers a two-room suite with striped ship’s decking and a beadboard barrel ceiling.

This house is on the market for nearly $9.88 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 1227 Pequot Ave., Fairfield PRICE: $9,875,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: Nine-bedroom home on 1.37 acres, in-ground gunite pool, spa, five fireplaces, central air and vacuum, two-car garage, hardwood floors, wet bar, balcony, covered deck, steam shower, walk-in closet, ceiling fans, sauna, underground sprinklers SCHOOLS: Mill Hill, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $6,237,630 MILL RATE: 26.980 TAXES: $168,291 See More Collapse

For details, contact Victoria Fingelly, of Higgins Group Real Estate, at 203-610-0647 or victoriafingelly@gmail.com.