FAIRFIELD — This home with almost one acre on Pine Creek with direct access to Long Island Sound may be the answer to a seafaring family’s dreams.

“This home is truly a boater’s paradise with amazing sunsets and a quick boat ride out to Long Island Sound,” said listing agent Sandra Macauda of William Raveis Real Estate.

Originally built in 1950, the three-bedroom property offers a private dock and one of the only privately owned boat ramps with Sound access in Fairfield. Dry docking is also available on the gravel parking area at the top of the ramp.

The northwest boundary of the property abuts about 110 acres of town open space, featuring marshes and trails for walking, mountain bikes and cross-country skiing. Guests will enjoy a one-bedroom, one-bath cottage on the property and there is a large fenced-in area in the backyard for children or pets to play safely.

Inside and open floor plan on the main level features a kitchen, dining and living room with a gas fireplace. A pretty mahogany deck offers views of Pine Creek and connects to an upper deck.

The kitchen area features granite counters and warm maple hardwood, as do the staircases.

The second-level great room offers a wet bar and pool table under a 14-foot-high cathedral ceiling. Also on this floor are two carpeted bedrooms, a bathroom, the laundry and a home office, which features wide-board red oak hardwood flooring. The master suite includes large windows with views of Pine Creek and the Sound beyond, a 10-feet-by-10-feet sitting area and a 12-feet-by-13-feet travertine tile bathroom with soaking tub, two shower heads and steam available.

This property has keyed access to a private section of Fairfield Beach that can be accessed by kayak, float tube or boat. The home also includes a finished lower level with storage, a studio and a two-car garage, which could be converted to a four-car garage.

This house is on the market for $2,649,000.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Single-family residential ADDRESS: 454 Pine Creek Avenue, Fairfield PRICE: $2,649,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: Private boat ramp and dock, water views and access to Long Island Sound, guest cottage, great room with cathedral ceiling, granite counters, hardwood floors, home office, shed, level lot, cul-de-sac SCHOOLS: Mill Hill, Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $802,620 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $21,502 See More Collapse

