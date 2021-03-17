Fairfield home connected to inspiration for Pepperidge Farm

FAIRFIELD — Singer-songwriter Van Morrison compared someone to the sweetness of tupelo honey in his 1971 song, and the black tupelo tree, also known as a pepperidge tree, brought sweet success for Margaret Rudkin.
She named her commercial baking business for her Pepperidge Farm in Fairfield’s Greenfield Hill neighborhood. That farm was named for the grove of pepperidge trees that stood upon its 123 acres. That land, coupled with an additional 100 acres, became The Ridge, a 24-hour guarded and private, gated community of 96 luxury homes on the border of Westport and Fairfield. There, in the gray and white colonial house at 344 Fence Row Drive, la dolce vita, or the sweet life, awaits its next owners.