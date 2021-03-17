Fairfield home connected to inspiration for Pepperidge Farm

FAIRFIELD — Singer-songwriter Van Morrison compared someone to the sweetness of tupelo honey in his 1971 song, and the black tupelo tree, also known as a pepperidge tree, brought sweet success for Margaret Rudkin.

She named her commercial baking business for her Pepperidge Farm in Fairfield’s Greenfield Hill neighborhood. That farm was named for the grove of pepperidge trees that stood upon its 123 acres. That land, coupled with an additional 100 acres, became The Ridge, a 24-hour guarded and private, gated community of 96 luxury homes on the border of Westport and Fairfield. There, in the gray and white colonial house at 344 Fence Row Drive, la dolce vita, or the sweet life, awaits its next owners.

The house was built on this tree-lined street in 1994 and has received recent updates, most notably its new roof and new asphalt driveway. The circular driveway is lined with Belgium block, and an oval of trees and shrubbery is lined with manicured bushes. The front of the house is dotted with rounded shrubs as well.

Contributed photo / Oliver Bencosme Photo

The 12-room house features 8,757 square feet of its own living and entertaining space, which is augmented by the long list of amenities offered to residents of The Ridge. This exclusive community’s country club-like features include a clubhouse or recreation center, a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, a playground/tot lot, picnic areas, and five miles of private roads for biking, jogging and simply walking. This private enclave also provides its residents and their children with summer playground camps and swim lessons, as well as yoga classes and tennis lessons for adults, and special events and barbecues for the whole family.

There is also a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa on this private 2.09-acre level property set amid the professional landscaping and English garden.

Contributed photo / Oliver Bencosme Photo

Contributed photo / Oliver Bencosme Photo

Opening the front door into the two-story foyer reveals spacious rooms and an “elegant floor plan (that) is ideal for a sophisticated but comfortable lifestyle,” according to Listing Agent Erin Melson. Throughout the house there are “exquisite details and finishes with soaring ceilings and fine millwork,” she said.

Unlike many houses, which have a game or recreation room on the lower level, this house has a billiard room on the main floor. That’s becoming increasingly trendy but the billiard room usually replaces the formal living room. This house also enjoys a sizable living room with a fireplace and two separate sets of doors to the yard and pool. In fact, many rooms have doors to the grounds, encouraging indoor-outdoor living.

The family room has six sets of French doors to the exterior and the breakfast room off the gourmet kitchen has three more. The kitchen also has a large center island/breakfast bar, marble counters, and a fireplace. In the wood-paneled library there is a coffered ceiling and walls of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. More built-ins are found in the living and family rooms. The formal dining room has one of the home’s four fireplaces.

On the second floor there is a sitting room and four bedrooms — all of them en suite. The sizable master suite features a tall tray ceiling, two private baths, two walk-in closets, and a steam room/sauna. One bedroom has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and two built-in window seats.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 344 Fence Row Drive PRICE: $2,450,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 AMENITIES: gated community with Gunite heated community swimming pool, Har-Tru tennis courts and clubhouse; also a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa on this 2.09-acre level property, patio, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, English gardens, sauna, new roof, new circular asphalt driveway, homeowners' association, proximity to the Patterson Club, convenient to Fairfield and Westport, generator, four fireplaces, Thermopane windows, rear stairs, audio system, movie theater, studio/dance room, exercise room, large shop for a woodworker, central vacuum, attached three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, attic, full finished basement, public water connection, septic system, five bedrooms, six full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $1,488,130 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $39,867 ASSOCIATION FEE: $396 (paid monthly includes clubhouse privileges, grounds maintenance, insurance, security, community pool service, road maintenance and other benefits) See More Collapse

The finished lower level features a movie theater, studio/dance room, exercise room, a large shop for a woodworker and a half bath.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Erin Melson of Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-257-6037 or erin.melson@cbrealty.com.