Fairfield home offers 2,000 bottle wine cellar, home theater and billiards room

Meredith Guinness
1610 Hillside Road, Fairfield, Conn.
1610 Hillside Road, Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Built in 1970, the eight-bedroom colonial at 1610 Hillside Road has not been offered for sale in more than 30 years, said listing agent Andrew Whiteley of William Raveis Real Estate.

“This is a true Greenfield Hill compound,” he said. “For over 35 years, the house has been used primarily as a weekend and summer getaway from Manhattan. With the onset of the pandemic, we have seen more and more owners in residence full time enjoying the country life in Connecticut and working from home.”

A private drive winds up to the brick home, which is set back from Hillside on more than three acres. One can see distant views of the Long Island Sound from the front courtyard, Whiteley said.

The large lawn offers fruit and specimen trees as well as a pool, har-tru tennis court and viewing area, gazebo with retractable screens and blinds and an outdoor grill and pizza oven for a multitude of entertaining options.

Indoors, the colonial offers large and gracious living and dining rooms with hardwood floors and French doors and seven bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. A separate guest apartment over the garage includes a bedroom and another full bath and a private entrance.

The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and dining area, hardwood floors, granite counters and a pantry. The home’s 10,000 square feet of living space also include an Art Deco-inspired home theater, a gym, a wine cellar outfitted for 2,000 bottles and a billiard room.

This house is on the market for $3.95 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 1610 Hillside Road, Fairfield

PRICE: $3,950,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 17

FEATURES: Eight-bedroom home on more than three acres, three fireplaces, home theater, gym, 2,000-bottle wine cellar, billiard room, guest apartment with separate entrance, heated gunite pool, gazebo, fruit and specimen trees, outdoor grill and pizza oven, tennis court, French doors, audio and security systems

SCHOOLS: Dwight, Tomlinson, Fairfield Ludlowe

ASSESSMENT: $2,555,140

MILL RATE: 26.98

TAXES: $68,938

For details contact Andrew Whiteley, of William Raveis Real Estate, at 203-258-1595 or andreww@afahomes.com.
