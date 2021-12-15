Fairfield home offers 2,000 bottle wine cellar, home theater and billiards room

FAIRFIELD — Built in 1970, the eight-bedroom colonial at 1610 Hillside Road has not been offered for sale in more than 30 years, said listing agent Andrew Whiteley of William Raveis Real Estate.

“This is a true Greenfield Hill compound,” he said. “For over 35 years, the house has been used primarily as a weekend and summer getaway from Manhattan. With the onset of the pandemic, we have seen more and more owners in residence full time enjoying the country life in Connecticut and working from home.”