FAIRFIELD — The five-bedroom home at 47 Colonial Drive features a wood-shingle exterior that evokes the relaxed New England charm of Nantucket, but the property also scores high marks for convenience, said listing agent Chrissie Rodriguez, of Higgins Group Private Brokerage.

It’s “a rare opportunity to live steps from Jennings and Penfield beach and within walking distance to Fairfield Center, train and schools,” Rodriguez said.

Built in 2007, the recently updated colonial sits on more than a quarter-acre of professionally landscaped property, featuring a heated, in-ground pool.

The entry hall flows into an open layout, including a living room with a fireplace and custom built-ins. The first floor also features an ample dining room, mudroom, pantry and a powder room.

In addition to a great room, the home includes a family room that flows into the nearby kitchen and features a wood-burning fireplace, a custom built-in workspace and French doors to a bluestone patio. The gourmet kitchen offers a large island and top-of-the-line appliances, as well as a built-in banquette eating area and a butler’s pantry with glass-front cabinets.

The primary bedroom suite includes a gas fireplace and private balcony, as well as a marble bath with double vanity, free-standing hot tub and oversized steam shower. Two additional family bedrooms on the second floor offer private bathrooms, hardwood floors and generous closets.

Two more bedrooms are available on the third floor, which also offers a sitting room or home office. The pool house offers a living area and full bath.

This house is on the market for $2.1 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 47 Colonial Drive, Fairfield PRICE: $2,100,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: Five-bedroom home with in-ground, heated pool, pool house, three fireplaces, central air and vacuum, circular driveway, hardwood floors, French doors, audio system, two-car attached garage SCHOOLS: Roger Sherman, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $1,413,020 MILL RATE: 26.980 TAXES: $38,123 See More Collapse

For details contact Julie Vanderblue of Higgins Group Private Brokerage at 203-257-6994 or julie@vanderblue.com or Chrissie Rodriguez of Higgins Group Private Brokerage at 203-912-5018 or chrissie0305@aol.com.